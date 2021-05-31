To the Editor:
Superintendent Fonseca, BOE members, and Martin County Citizens -
As a retired Martin County teacher, it grieves me again to see that South Creek High School has again suffered because of the Board's actions during the last few years. South Creek High School Athletic Director Wes Hughes announced recently that the Cougars would not field a varsity baseball team this year "due to low numbers."
This follows the early termination of the football season due to low initial numbers and injuries to those few.
I have been told that the other athletic teams may suffer next year as well.
I want to shed a tear for the students, teachers and parents who will miss what we have had for a long time at South Creek. The announcement means that young men and women will not get to play sports, students will not get a chance at athletic scholarships, parents will not be able to see their children excel, and more resources for South Creek will not be there.
Any parent or citizen of western Martin County, especially, should be concerned because we are losing much in our public schools; and therefore, our students, our teachers and our communities are suffering tremendously.
For many years, it seems, western Martin County schools have received the 'short end of the stick,' in funding and in county board support. As a teacher in Martin County, I saw and heard of this with my own eyes many times.
I know our public schools have lost many students to the other high school programs that have been started in the county in recent years. That fact is a problem; but I ask the board to get 'on the stick' and work to bring our two public high schools together to give all county public school students a chance to continue learning and excelling in a great school atmosphere!
I know that South Creek High School (formerly Roanoke High) has one of the most dedicated and efficient staff and teachers.
I have been told that it will still be several years before the two high schools can be merged. This is strange as the BOE adopted a long range plan for consolidation in 2018-2019 that states the two high schools would be consolidated in two years, which would be 2021. If the current situation continues, where will our South Creek HIgh School be by then? What a sad thought for students, teachers, parents and citizens, who love this school and are big supporters.
Please Superintendent Fonseca and board members: Please do what you can to merge our public high schools as soon as possible, to give our students and our dedicated teachers a chance at something bigger!
A Martin County Public School Supporter,
Peggy B Cochran,
Robersonville