The gun-toting gang of protesters shouting obscenities and chanting “stop the steal” who surrounded the home of Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s secretary of state, last week has now been revealed to be county GOP activists.
It is clear that the GOP is promoting the crazies in QAnon and the Proud Boys and other Neo-Nazi groups active since Trump’s election. Trump calls them patriots, but they are really fascists: hate-mongering anti-intellectuals adhering to a poisonous doctrine of racism and violence, hanging onto Trump’s desire to be a dictator. Our election was a vote for democracy.
Trump is “delusional at the core” and will “live in fantasyland till the day he dies,” says Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Lance Dodes. Instead of taking care of business, passing a defense budget and getting vaccines to Americans, he is holed up in the White House nursing his paranoia and fantastical thinking that he actually won the election.
Now we learn that Pfizer offered the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed all the vaccine we would need to vaccinate our population, to be delivered as soon as it was released by the Food and Drug Administration, and the Trump administration turned down the offer. The offer did not require any advance payment, and allowed for the contract to be canceled if the FDA did not approve the vaccine.
But Trump turned it down. Pfizer contracted with other countries and now cannot deliver more to the U.S. because they have contractual obligations to other countries. England already has the vaccine and is giving it to their people because they bought as soon as it was offered. So did Canada, but the Trump administration did not. The U.S. is now at the end of the line for Pfizer’s vaccine, deemed to be more than 95% effective. Just more failure to deal with the pandemic. The incompetence is staggering.
Trump tasked Rudy Giuliani with carrying his crusade to overturn the Nov. 3 election, but even the Republican National Committe boycotts Giuliani’s televised news conferences because they are so divorced from reality. Trump’s “hit squad“ of Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell has now been sidelined because Giuliani and Ellis have COVID-19 and Powell is too crazy even for Trump.
“Trump supporters don’t care about facts or logic,” Ellis once declared. “They aren’t seeking truth.” Ellis is now saying that Jesus wants her to overturn the election. “I am doing the right thing for God,” she says.
Powell, who promotes QAnon conspiracy theories on social media, has said she is going to file a biblical suit in Georgia. What is a “biblical suit?”
Giuliani, he of the leaking hair dye, left his last news conference guided by the elbow and supported by former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, whom Trump pardoned in February after eight felony convictions, including tax fraud. Is everyone connected with Trump a crazy or a crook?
We fought for centuries the evils of ignorance, racism, prejudice and misogyny. We have made great strides, but the reign of Trump has shown that none of these evils has been conquered. They still fester just below the surface, waiting for someone in power to bring them out.
That person was Donald Trump: an ignorant, racist, misogynist. A social climber of the worst sort; that person for whom personal wealth is all important, who has no interest in helping others, who eschews knowledge and refuses to listen to experts.
That’s how we lost more than 265,000 Americans to COVID-19: Because Trump refused to follow the advice of experts about how to curtail the virus. It’s why the QAnons and the Proud Boys and others of their ilk have felt emboldened to surface, to wreak violence and hatred — they recognize one of their own in Trump.
John Avlon’s new book is titled, “Wingnuts: How The Lunatic Fringe is Hijacking America.” He talks about hyperpartisan talk-show radio and television “news” hosts like Laura Ingraham and Glenn Beck and off-the-rails political extremists of the far left and far right. “Principled policy opposition has taken a sharp right turn,” says Avlon. “Hate is a cheap and easy recruiting tool.” We must deny the wingnuts and steer our efforts toward reclaiming our democracy.
The ancient Greeks had a word for it: “sophrysne.” It means moderation in all things. Both parties need to take a good look at how they’ve been used by political extremists. Both parties need to recognize and commit themselves to the Constitution and the American people — not to any person, not even a president. Both parties need to show allegiance to the constitutional doctrine of checks and balances and three separate but equal branches of government. Never again should the president be allowed to dominate and control the actions of independent federal agencies.
The crazies must be excised. And someone needs to tell Donald Trump, “You’re fired!”
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.