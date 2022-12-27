HAMILTON — A tiny, historic chapel in Martin County built around 142 years ago holds but one service a year.
Yet St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Hamilton is still considered a consecrated Episcopal house of worship in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina.
The church has been without a congregation for over 60 years, according to Irene Johnson of the Historic Hamilton Commission Inc. In 1976, the commission undertook the “preservation, maintenance and meaningful use” of St. Martin’s Church, she said.
For over 40 years, the inactive house of worship has been host to a special annual service at Christmas. For many years it was held on Christmas Eve; now it is always the second Friday night in December. Johnson said the Historic Commission sponsors the annual Christmas service.
“This is the first year we’ve had it since COVID shut everybody down,” she added. “I hope the crowd will come back.
“This church has been here quite a long while. We are very proud of the architecture,” said Johnson. “It is beautiful inside.”
The building is open occasionally for special programs, gatherings and tour groups, she added.
The Rev. Jim Horton, retired Episcopal priest of the Church of the Advent in Williamston, has conducted the Christmas service each of the 40 years.
According to history written about the church, St. Martin’s was established as a missionary station in Hamilton in 1868.
During the Civil War, native of Wales, and devoted member of the Church of England, Mary A. Boyle, moved to Hamilton with her family. She immediately set about to organize the church, starting first with Sunday School.
Early services were held in a vacant store made available by Boyle, then in the Conoho Masonic Lodge until the construction of the current building was completed.
All the materials for construction were locally produced except for the ball and stained glass, which were imported from England.
St. Martin’s was consecrated on May 17, 1882. The uncommon architectural design is Gothic-Victorian.
This year’s service was held Friday, Dec. 9. A small crowd of about 50 gathered to sing hymns and read from the Book of Common Prayer.
Sue Harrell sang and Lynn Crisp, both from Oak City, played the original pump organ.
Visiting congregants sang several Christmas carols including O, Come All Ye Faithful and Silent Night, ending with Joy to the World, all of which were written well before the historic church was built.
It is likely those same songs have echoed throughout the ages in the tiny church, every Christmas, for almost 150 years.