The North Carolina Main Street Center offered the following tips on what residents can do to help small businesses.
Stay healthy, wash your hands often, and follow the NC Department of Health & Human Services Guidelines.
Follow the Social Media Channels for Small Businesses in your Community.
Connect Virtually with Small Businesses for Products and Services.
Comment and Share Posts from Small Businesses.
Shop Small/Shop Local Online or Over the Telephone.
Leave 5-Star Reviews for Businesses that You LOVE.
Order Take-Out from Local Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Bakeries, etc.
Promote Your Positive Experiences on Social Media.
Buy Gift Cards NOW and Use Them Later.
Buy Items NOW for Future Pick Up or Put Them on Layaway.
Tip Generously.
Maintain Subscriptions to Health Clubs, Coffee Clubs, etc.
Participate in Virtual Events and Activities Offered by Businesses.
Help a Small Business Owner with Childcare.
If You Know a Small Business Owner, Ask How You Can Help Them.