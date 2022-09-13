FRIDAY
NC Symphony to visit
The North Carolina Symphony will perform a concert at Elizabeth City State University on Friday, Sept. 16 as part of the university’s Community Connections Performance and Lecture Series. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the Floyd L. Robinson auditorium at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center.
SATURDAY
Toast the Perquimans
Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans at the new Hertford Bay Marina at the town dock. Tickets for the craft beer and wine tasting are $25 in advance and $30 after Sept. 15, $10 for designated driver/general admission. Kudzu Junction will provide the entertainment. Food trucks will be available. Tickets available at Carolina Trophy, 119 N. Church St., Hertford, and online. Visit http://toasttheperquimans.com.
TUESDAY
Gardening classes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host an online class on how to manage your landscape, turf or garden. An in-person class will be Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:15 p.m. Register at go.ncsu.edu.gita.
SEPT. 22
Community Resource Fair
The Perquimans County Library will host a Community Resource Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many service organizations will in attendance.
SEPT. 24
Flag retirement ceremony
Hertford’s American Legion Post 126 will conduct an American flag retirement ceremony at noon. The ceremony, which will be held in the parking lot at the post home at 111 West Academy Street, will provide a “dignified disposal of unserviceable and worn” American flags.
PCRA to host Jollification!
Jollification!, the annual fundraiser for the Perquimans County Restoration Association, will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. The event begins with a self-guided tour of historic homes and sites in downtown Hertford and conclude with a barbecue dinner on the lawn of the Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets are $40 for both the tour and dinner or $25 for either just the tour or the dinner. Tickets can purchased at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church the day of the event or by visiting https:// perquimansrestoration.org.
SEPT. 26
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SEPT. 27
GOP to host Truitt
The Perquimans County Republican Party will host North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at a party fundraiser on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road in Hertford. Truitt will be the featured speaker at the fundraiser which will be held at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 or $65 per couple. The event is being catered by TNT Catering of Hertford.