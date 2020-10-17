This past Thursday, Oct. 15, marked the end of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The thirty-day long observance recognizes the cultural contributions and accomplishments of Spanish-speaking people and their descendants in the United States.
From European explorers Pedro de Quexoia and Lucas Vasques de Ayllon leading Spanish ships up the Carolina Coast in the 1500s to current-day pop stars like Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez, Hispanic people have shaped American life for centuries.
Hispanic Heritage Month began as Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 with President Lyndon B. Johnson issuing Presidential Proclamation 3869, which stated “…having in mind the fact that our five Central American neighbors (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua) celebrate their Independence Day on the fifteenth of September and the Republic of Mexico on the sixteenth, the Congress, by House Joint Resolution 1299, has requested the President to issue annually a proclamation designating the week including September 15 and 16 as National Hispanic Heritage Week.”
President George W. Bush expanded Hispanic Heritage Week to Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 14, 1989. This extension allowed for Dia de la Raza, translated to Day of the Race, to be included during the observance. Dia de la Raza is recognized on Oct. 12, as an alternative to Columbus Day.
Rather than solely commemorate Christopher Columbus, an Italian navigator sponsored by the Spanish monarchy, for landing on Caribbean shores, Dia de la Raza honors the Mestizo community. Mestizo describes the mixed indigenous and European ancestry belonging to many contemporary citizens of Spanish-speaking countries. Dia de la Raza is currently celebrated throughout Central and South America.
For the Albemarle community, Hispanic Heritage Month may be acknowledged in many ways. Beyond munching on tortilla chips and salsa, you can visit Museum of the Albemarle to learn more about the Spanish expeditions that reached the Outer Banks.
As described in English and en Español on entry 32 of our audio tour, Pedro de Quexoia sailed to present day Currituck County in 1520. The impact of his journey and subsequent explorations may be seen in the famed wild horses at the beach.
According to the Corolla Wildlife Horse Fund, “Although the Ocracoke strain of Spanish mustang cannot be directly traced to a single breeder, importer, or sire, certain physiological features of present day horses, and historical data lead strongly to the conclusion that the ancestors of these horses were escapees from Spanish stock brought to the Outer Banks of North Carolina in the first part of the 16th century.” For 500 years, the legacy of Spain has continually influenced our region and our country.
Feel free to toast Hispanic Heritage with a wine specially produced by Sanctuary Vineyards on behalf of the Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle. Sanctuary Vineyards will graciously donate 10% of the wine sales to Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle to be used toward our free educational programming, exhibit fabrication and artifact conservation.
You will soon be able to purchase the “1520” red table wine at the museum gift shop. It is also currently available at Sanctuary Vineyards tasting room located in Jarvisburg. Add autumnal fruits like apples and pears to this wine for a festive sangria that commemorates Spanish culture on the Carolina Coast. Salud!