Today is Friday, March 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year. On this date 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Elizabeth City’s utility costs compared favorably to other North Carolina municipalities that sold public power, a study by ElectriCities indicated.
In 1970, a mail carriers’ strike in New York was beginning to be felt in Elizabeth City. Postmaster Levin Culpepper said parcels destined for New York were being refused for delivery.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 20, 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wis.
On this date: In 1413, England’s King Henry IV died; he was succeeded by Henry V.
In 1760, a 10-hour fire erupted in Boston, destroying 349 buildings and burning 10 ships, but claiming no lives.