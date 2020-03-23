Today is Monday, March 23, the 83rd day of 2020. There are 283 days left in the year. On this day 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Tate Terrace Realty Investors Inc. filed suit against Currituck County in reaction to the Board of Commissioners rejecting sketch plan approval on The Plantations, a 601-lot subdivision in Moyock.
In 1970, Clyde Allen Harris, 23, of 600 A St., was charged with murder in connection with a shooting of an Elizabeth City man, Joseph Shaw, 35.
Today’s highlight in history:
In 1933, the German Reichstag adopted the Enabling Act, which effectively granted Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.
In 1993, scientists announced they’d found the renegade gene that causes Huntington’s disease.