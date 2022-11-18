...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Today in History: November 19, Lincoln speaks at Gettysburg
Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2022. There are 42 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight: On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln dedicated a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama became the first U.S. chief executive to visit Myanmar, where he promised more American help if the Asian nation kept building its new democracy. Former U.S. Sen. Warren B. Rudman died at 82; the New Hampshire Republican co-authored a ground-breaking budget balancing law.
Five years ago: Charles Manson, the cult leader behind the gruesome murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.
State media and a monitoring group in Syria reported that pro-government forces had defeated the Islamic State group in its last major stronghold in the country. Longtime country music star Mel Tillis died in Florida at the age of 85. Actor and singer Della Reese died at 86 in her Los Angeles area home.
One year ago: Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third during a night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the summer of 2020. The Denver suburb of Aurora agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neck hold.