Today is Saturday, March 21, the 81st day of 2020. There are 285 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, local school officials were defending a trip by 10 school board members, administrators and principals to a conference in Tampa, Fla., saying the lessons learned from the event were worth the $14,000 minimum expense to the school district.
In 1995, Currituck County commissioners pulled $16 million in bonds for construction of a new high school off the market.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.