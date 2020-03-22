Today is Sunday, March 22, the 82nd day of 2020. There are 284 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Camden and Currituck officials expressed concern over not being invited to a meeting on the outlying landing field project attended by the commander of the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Forces Command.
In 1995, Pasquotank County commissioners rescinded an earlier amendment to a roadside hunting law, claiming that removing the words “kill” and “take” in the bill would gut it.
In 1970, Pasquotank Board of Elections Chairman Forrest Dunstan collected a total of $807.60 from local candidates who had filed for the upcoming primary election.