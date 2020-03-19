Today is Thursday, March 19, the 79th day of 2020. There are 287 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 11:50 p.m., the earliest the vernal equinox has occurred in 124 years. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, all area school districts except the Edenton-Chowan Schools reported lower dropout rates in 2008-09 than the previous year.
In 1995, Anthony T. Saunders, 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was shot and killed following a scuffle with a stranger at a birthday party at the American Legion Hut in Elizabeth City.
In 1970, Dorothy Bridgeman, a former science teacher at Manteo High School, was one of three North Carolina teachers to file lawsuits contending they were unfairly dismissed from teaching positions.