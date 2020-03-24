Today is Tuesday, March 24, the 84th day of 2020. There are 282 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Marshalls and Ross stores were among the national retailers looking at sites in the Tanglewood development for potential stores.
In 1995, Lin Dawson, a former player for the NFL’s New England Patriots, spoke to Camden County High School students about making the right choices in life.
In 1970, the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce said it had received a number of complaints about private planes’ lack of landing access at the joint Coast Guard Air Station-Municipal Airport.
Today’s Highlight: In 1989, the supertanker Exxon Valdez ran aground on a reef in Alaska and began leaking an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil.