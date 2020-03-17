Today is Tuesday, March 17, the 77th day of 2020. There are 289 days left in the year. This is St. Patrick’s Day. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, a Shawboro man was arrested and charged with assembling and possessing a chemical weapon of mass destruction.
In 1995, local officials said a Camden County magistrate was not obligated to explain why he did not issue an arrest warrant for assault against Richard Hogarth, who later shot his girlfriend, Tracy Dawn Crafton, to death.
In 1970, George M. Fletcher of Elizabeth City was among the crew members of the SS Columbia Eagle American cargo ship who was safe after a reported mutiny off the coast of Cambodia.