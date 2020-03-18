Today is Wednesday, March 18, the 78th day of 2020. There are 288 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, a revised multi-county planning design showing the Albemarle area as Region 1 was mailed to news media and county officials across North Carolina. However, the N.C. Planning Division denied any knowledge of the mystery document.
Today’s Highlight in History: On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
On this date: In 1766, Britain repealed the Stamp Act of 1765.
In 1922, Mohandas K. Gandhi was sentenced in India to six years’ imprisonment for civil disobedience. (He was released after serving two years.)