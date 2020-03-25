Today is Wednesday, March 25, the 85th day of 2020. There are 281 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, making good on a campaign promise to urge more focus on children and young people, Elizabeth City Mayor Roger McLean announced formation of a Task Force on Youth Initiatives.
In 1970, approximately 400 students in the upper classes at Perquimans County Union School stayed away from classes as part of their effort to keep the school open as an integrated junior high school.
Today’s Highlight in History: In 1931, nine young black men were taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine were eventually vindicated.