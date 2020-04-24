Today is Friday, April 24, and tomorrw is Saturday, April 25th, the 115th and 116th days of 2020. There will be 250 days left in the year. On this date, April 24, 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare approved the desegregation plan for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Schools for the coming school year.
On April 25, 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1995, Camden County Magistrate Sterling Lee Gregory was set to explain at a court hearing why he had failed to issue an arrest warrant for Richard Stanley Hogarth, a man who had shot his girlfriend to death.