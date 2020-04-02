Today is Friday, April 3, the 94th day of 2020. There are 272 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Harris Davis, manager at Northeastern Regional Airport in Edenton, said he’d be interested in learning more about the Navy’s proposal to conduct training flights for several turbo-prop aircraft.
In 1995, Elizabeth City’s police chief said officers conducting a search of a Debry Courts apartment in March did not violate any state and federal laws or Elizabeth City Police Department polices, as alleged by a Debry Courts resident.
In 1970, strong winds, including gusts of 77 mph, snapped tree limbs, downed signs and tore off a few roofs. Spray from the Pasquotank River also struck cars traveling on the Camden Causeway.