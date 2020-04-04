Today is Sunday, April 5, the 96th day of 2020. There are 270 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Camden officials said there likely wouldn’t be any tattoo parlors, nightclubs, big box stores or even fast-food restaurants in the new proposed Camden Eco Industrial Park.
In 1995, Elizabeth City City Council agreed to allow Whistling Pines Motel and Queen Elizabeth Motel, two motels troubled by sewage problems, to tap into the city’s sewer line.
In 1970, Dr. W.W. Hoffler, speaking of four African Americans seeking election in the upcoming May 2 Democratic primary, said, “I am sure that we have candidates that are as qualified as any of those running.”