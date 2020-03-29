Today is Monday, March 30, the 90th day of 2020. There are 276 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Elizabeth City City Council agreed to freeze raises for city employees to make up for a potential budget shortfall of some $1.5 million.
In 1995, Lisa Lilley and her three children were the first clients of Smart Start, a new statewide program created to assist families.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.