Today is Saturday, April 4, the 95th day of 2020. There are 271 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Elizabeth City State University’s growing aviation education program began staking a larger claim at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport and the city’s Aviation Research and Commerce Development Park.
In 1995, Elizabeth City City Council approved an ordinance creating a joint Elizabeth City-Pasquotank tourism board that initially would not include non-city residents on its board.
On this date: In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.