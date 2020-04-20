Today is Tuesday, April 21, the 112th day of 2020. There are 254 days left in the year. On this date 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 1970, a furnace explosion damaged the walls, ceiling and roof at the Elizabeth City Boys Club.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On April 21, 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.
On this date:
In 1509, England’s King Henry VII died; he was succeeded by his 17-year-old son, Henry VIII.
In 1789, John Adams was sworn in as the first vice president of the United States.
In 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.