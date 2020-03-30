Today is Tuesday, March 31, the 91st day of 2020. There are 275 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, City Manager Rich Olson said the city of Elizabeth City couldn’t afford to hire 12 additional firefighters, even though a federal stimulus grant would cover the salaries and benefits of nine of them for two years.
In 1995, The Pasquotank County Board of Elections hired Glenda Crane, a 16-year-old employee of College of The Albemarle, to be the county’s new elections supervisor.
In 1970, in response to a local blood supply shortage, Dr. William Crutch, regional blood drive chairman, was working with top officials at Elizabeth City State University, College of The Albemalre and Roanoke Bible College to set up a special College Day Bloodmobile