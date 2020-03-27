Today is Saturday, March 28, the 88th day of 2020. There are 278 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, a decision by RBC Bank to enforce around-the-clock customer only parking at its downtown branch sparked concern among some downtown leaders.
In 1995, the Coastland Corp., the Ocean Sands Homeowners Association Inc., and Crown Point Property Owners Association Inc., collectively filed suit against Currituck County and the board of commissioners over the board’s approval of The Currituck Club project.