Today is Wednesday, April 1, the 92nd day of 2020. There are 274 days left in the year. On this date 10 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, A plan to merge Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County parks and recreation facilities and services hit a snag after city Mayor Roger McLean voiced reservations about the county’s FunJunktion park.
In 1970, J. Stanley Peel, assistant vice president of Wachovia Bank and Trust Co., was named manager of the Elizabeth City branch of the bank.
In 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.