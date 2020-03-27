Today is Friday, March 27, the 87th day of 2020. There are 279 days left in the year. On this date 10, 25 and 50 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, a veteran bookkeeper was charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from a local law firm over nine years. She and her husband were also accused of creating a trust to hide their possessions after learning she was under suspicion of embezzlement.
In 1995, Elizabeth City officials said the Queen Elizabeth Motel and the Whistling Pines Restaurant faced an uncertain future if their sewage problems weren’t corrected.
In 1970, Robert Bittle, manager of Afton Farms, was elected president of the Elizabeth City Jaycees.