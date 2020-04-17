Today and tomorrow are Sunday, April 19 and Monday, April 20, the 110th and 111th days of 2020. There are 255 days left in the year. On Sunday, April 19, 1970, The Daily Advance reported:
The Albemarle Area Arts Council learned it had an excellent chance of receiving additional state funds for its fledgling organization.
On Monday, April 20, 1970, The Daily Advance reported:
Pasquotank County commissioners heard requests from two agencies seeking $500 increases for the coming budget year.
On April 19, In 1912, a special subcommittee of the Senate Commerce Committee opened hearings in New York into the Titanic disaster.