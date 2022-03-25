HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Albemarle School at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.

North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

Currituck at Camden, 7 p.m.

Softball

Albemarle School at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Currituck at Camden, 5 p.m.

North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

Hickory (Va.) at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.