Today's Games

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball
Albemarle School at Columbia, 5 p.m.
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.
North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans, 7 p.m.
Currituck at Camden, 7 p.m.

Softball
Albemarle School at Columbia, 4 p.m.
Currituck at Camden, 5 p.m.
North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans, 6 p.m.
Hickory (Va.) at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.