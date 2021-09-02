HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Northeastern Coastal Conference meet at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Football

John A. Holmes at Rocky Mount, 6:30 p.m.

Currituck at Hickory (Va.), 7 p.m.

J.H. Rose at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Currituck at Hertford County, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at First Flight, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Columbia at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.

Currituck at Hertford County, 4:30 p.m.

First Flight vs. Northeastern at River Road Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

South Creek at Perquimans, 5 p.m.

Manteo at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Camden, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Football

Chowan at Mars Hill, 7 p.m.

Area Games

South Florida at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Classic at Charlotte

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.