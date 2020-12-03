Toilet Paper Becomes Scarce – Again

Anyone who has been to the grocery store in recent weeks knows that the toilet paper shelf is a little more bare.
The good stuff, white gold, is becoming hard to find same as it was during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic when it started in March.
How many people remember sitting in the store parking lot at 6 a.m. to buy the bare essentials with a limit one pack per customer?
Perquimans Weekly posted a photo to the newspaper’s Facebook page showing a near empty shelf and many of our readers shared their thoughts.
Adam Reynolds
Stores aren’t shutting down people!!!! Quit being selfish!! Not every person can afford to buy this stuff whenever they want. Some have to wait until they get paid and when this happens someone goes without because of your selfishness. Grow up and think about others, not just yourselves.
Fletcher Lewis
These are the same people saying I’m being selfish for not wearing a mask to look out for my fellow man...
Krystal Dail
Reminds me of Chicken Little, “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!” Some people are so quick to believe anything the media says and the fear mongering takes control. It’s absolute idiocy.
Crystal Olivera
I’m about start making my own paper products.
Karen Best Wright
I don’t get the run on toilet paper for COVID. Why not Nyquil? or cough medicine?
Deann Hiatt
This made me chuckle this morning. I mean people toilet paper. Really? Can someone tell me the recipe on how to cook toilet paper? Please?
Irma Baggett Fowden
Yes-empty store shelves & hard to find online again.
Heather Johnson
Are you freaking serious! We gotta go through this again!?
Pamela Morrissey
Good grief, as if they didn’t learn the first time.
Jami Symons
They should still have their stockpiles from the last hoard