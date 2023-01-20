When I moved to Elizabeth City to take over management of our family-owned radio station one of my first initiatives was to hire a full-time local newsperson. The rookie newsman attended the local school board meeting his first week. The morning after the meeting the Superintendent of schools called to ask why our newsperson was there. I told him we were starting local daily newscasts and wanted to report on school board meetings. Somewhat surprised, the Superintendent asked why we couldn’t just report them the same way the local newspaper did. “The morning after each meeting I call Bessie at the Daily Advance and tell her what happened.” I responded I was certain his call was detailed and accurate, but we thought it better to be there in person, to be sure we reported the “who, what, when, where, how and why,” the five pillars of journalism. The next month Bessie showed up at the board meeting in person.

Do you know what transpired at the last County Commissioner’s meeting? How about the last School Board meeting? Or with the chamber, civic clubs or churches? We are less informed today than we were 10 years ago, and the main reason for it is because our local news sources are drying up. Specifically, our local newspapers and radio.