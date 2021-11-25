WILLIAMSTON - UScellular has named Tony Franks to store manager at the company’s retail location at 1067 Walmart Drive in Williamston. In this role, he is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices and plans to best meet their wireless needs. Franks brings more than 12 years of wireless experience to his new role.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge
needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in Eastern North Carolina. “I am excited for Tony to lead our Williamston store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Franks most recently held the position of retail sales manager at the company’s Greenville location. He holds a Bachelor of Science in engineering from East Carolina University. Franks lives in Greenville.
About UScellular
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com.