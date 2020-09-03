With students back in school on COVID-19’s terms the learning process is challenging for all involved. Thank goodness for how far education has evolved from the time of private tutors in homes and one-room schoolhouses.
Here are a few examples of how the instruments of education have changed over time:
Slate boards to notebooks: Slate boards were used by students to practice writing, making memorization work very important. Paper was available but expensive and not the quality we are familiar with today. Students who had paper folded it twice, making four leaves or eight pages, covering the paper with wrapping paper, and bounding the book on one end.
Writing instruments: Lead pencils have not always been around; a quill pen with ink or charcoal used to be the writing tool. Slate pencils became common in the 1800s with the slate wrapped in paper, much like the lead pencils of today. Pencils we are familiar with today were produced as early as 1812. Students today have mechanical pencils that require a twist or click to produce the lead.
Textbooks: The first textbook used by students was the hornbook, a small wooden paddle with a piece of paper on both sides. The alphabet appeared in small and capital letters; there were short syllabic processions; and a religious verse was provided on paper and laminated with pellucid horn due to the cost of paper.
The Battledore followed the hornbook when paper was less expensive. Made of cardboard and folded in thirds, the Battledore had the alphabet in small and capital lettering and paired letters for phonics lessons. It listed short words and short stories, and contained illustrations.
The New England Primer provided the alphabet, a table of syllables, prayers, and a list of men’s and women’s names. Besides short stories, it also included a short catechism of questions and answers related to God and religion. Each letter of the alphabet was given a rhyme in which a key word that began with that letter appeared.
McGuffey’s Reader, which was a series of books for students, taught reading and moral precepts, contained stories on various subjects of interest, and taught religious, moral and ethical principles. Today, each subject has a dedicated textbook but these are costly for school districts.
Typewriter to computer: Just as the computer is today, the typewriter was once a part of every home and office. The first typewriter was made in 1714 by English engineer Henry Mill. The typewriter was not well received, however, because people felt it was an insult to get a typed letter. People wanted the personal touch of a handwritten letter.
As businesses grew the typewriter became popular, going through many changes to become portable enough to make it into homes. The 1930s saw the arrival of electric typewriters, but they were not widely accepted until the 1950s. The 1970s brought competition between the typewriter and the word processor, a device that allowed its user to correct mistakes and move groups of words around.
In the 1990s, word processing had become a software program on computers. Today, students are completing assignments on Chromebooks that feature a camera and mic/sound that allow them to communicate with their teachers from locations outside the school.
Even though we are living in the COVID-19 era, technology is at least allowing the learning process to continue.