Most mornings, well... at least before the COVID-19 quarantine, folks could be seen getting their hair cut at Shear Pleasure Hairstyling on South Broad Street. Place could easily be compared to Floyd’s Barber Shop of Mayberry fame.
Though the popular haircare place will remain, longtime owner/barber Mike Byrum has retired.
“To my loyal customers, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me all these years,” Byrum said. “I hope to bump into you and shake your hand and give you a good hug in the future.”
Byrum said he’s been pondering the idea of retiring since January because he knows that the time is right to proceed to the next chapter of his life.
“Major reasons for my retiring – my wife had a major heart problem in February in which I almost lost her, but the good Lord spared her,” he said. “I have been serving the public for 48 years and will turn 69 in a few months. I want to spend more time with my wife, sons, see more of my grandchildren with baseball and dance recitals to enjoy.”
Byrum sold the business and building to Scott and Dee Spruce in March.
“They are a wonderful couple and good business people,” Byrum said. “They have completely remodeled and updated the shop. It looks great and will have an upscale look.”
Shop’s longtime haircare professionals will still be cutting hair: Angie Black with her 35 years of experience, Sheila Walker with her 26 years of cutting hair and Wendy Jordan with her 21 years of expertise.
“They will roll out the red carpet for you and do their best to please you,” Byrum said. “To me, they were like the sisters I never had.”
Byrum reflected on his long career as one of Edenton’s premier barbers that started in 1972 when he got a job at 20th century barbershop with his brother, Jimmy, and Raymond Mansfield – eight good years working there. Wanting to expand his career, Byrum attended cosmetology school at College of the Albemarle. After graduation, Byrum started working for Shear Pleasure Hairstyling in 1980.
American dream realized, Byrum went from renting his own chair in the shop to owning the business and the building on South Broad Street.
“I have been there 40 years – worked as both a renter under Ray Dail and Irma Allsbrook,” he said. “I bought the business in 1985 and the building in 1989. Other than marrying my wife, it was the best move I ever made.”