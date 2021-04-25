The best thing about the 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible is the quiet machinery that enables the top to go up and down — at speeds up to 31 mph. The innocuous button doesn’t prepare you for the elaborate display of engineering that allows the top of the vehicle to disappear. You flip up the cover to the button, flip the switch and the back of the car erupts into all kinds of action that results in your hair blowing in the wind under 20 seconds. People wanted to make Tik-Tok videos of the top-down show in the Nordstrom parking lot when my 12-year old and I were leaving after some back-to-school shopping (since school just “started” for her after Easter).
While the convertible top engineering is worthy of adoration, the rest of the vehicle has some stellar engineering as well.
A soft-top version of the LC 500 coupe, the ragtop version also garners attention with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, pumping out 471 horsepower via a 10-gear automatic transmission. All LC 500s get revised suspension settings and chassis reinforcements, which make this a heavy vehicle. But the V8 keeps the LC 500 convertible nimble, sprite and quick on its feet with rear-wheel drive. Braking was adequately precise for the amount of horsepower moving the car.
While the climate control system was impressive — especially the neck and seat back heaters meant to keep you cozy when the top is down — other tech features seemed unfriendly and somewhat dated. The navigation system was pretty, but difficult to operate, so I ended up using my phone via Apple Car Play for navigation. There were plenty of driver technology aids, including dynamic cruise control, intelligent high beams (which worked really well), lane-keep assist, intuitive parking assist, and blind spot monitoring. I also liked the heads up which added in extra things to the viewing area like the speed limit and upcoming navigation turns.
While the LC 500 seats 4, it’s not too comfy in the rear seats. We did have a third person back there for a quick trip showing off the convertible mechanism, but seating for an adult in the rear isn’t practical for more than a trip around the block. But, it can also be a positive thing if you want to go somewhere without the kids—just tell them since they both can’t fit, neither can go.
Cargo room was very small, but people that buy this vehicle aren’t purchasing this toy to haul stuff around. It’s all about transporting people, living their best life, with the top down and their hair in the wind.
The base price for a Lexus LC 500 convertible is $102,025.