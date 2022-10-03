More than 50 Perquimans County Republicans, their guests and county school officials gathered under twinkling lights and flowered chandeliers at Winfall’s Crawfish Shack last week to welcome North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.
Truitt, a registered Republican, was scheduled to tour Perquimans County Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and was invited to address the group the night before by Perquimans GOP Chairman Tim Brinn.
“People ask me all of the time what is the most enjoyable part of my job,” Truitt said. “It is seeing the schools. Particularly the kindergarten classes.”
Truitt wasted little time pointing out what she sees as the biggest obstacle to students’ ability to make academic progress in North Carolina classrooms. She said learning to read is key to students getting a solid education.
Truitt said “one of the reasons” she ran for state school superintendent was to help ensure all students have options after graduating from high school.
“We have too many kids in our state who cross that stage and shake your hand and say, ’I don’t know’ when asked, ‘what are you going to do now?’” she said.
Truitt noted that only 31% of high school seniors in North Carolina obtain any kind of workforce credentials by the time they are 25.
“We need to make sure that we are preparing students to be successful after high school,” she said. “The purpose of fourth-grade is not to get ready for fifth-grade. The purpose of fourth-grade is to potentially prepare a child to graduate from high school and be able to be successful in whatever they chose.”
Truitt also expressed concern that state testing shows North Carolina’s eighth-graders are starting ninth-grade despite not being able to read proficiently. She believes the reason is the state curriculum being used to teach reading.
“How many of you remember learning how to read? Do you remember how you learned to read? Phonics,” she said, referring to the instructional method that teaches reading by getting students to recognize the relationships between the letters of written language and the sounds of spoken language.
“We don’t teach phonics anymore,” Truitt said. “The number one program to teach reading with is not phonics-based. We are hardwired to learn how to speak, we are not hardwired to learn how to read.”
Claiming poor reading scores are a problem across the United States, not just in North Carolina, Truitt said Mississippi provides an example of a counter trend.
“Mississippi went to a phonics-based reading system in 2014, making the decision they were going to put forth an effort around the science of reading — a phonics-based approach to phonics-based reading,” Truitt said. “They were going to retrain all of their teachers. Five years later, the entire state has shown significant gains in reading.”
Truitt, who also believes North Carolina should have a phonics-based system to teach students to read, said she pushed to have legislation drawn up after taking office to ensure teachers get “professional development in the science of reading.” She says thus far, 44,000 teachers have received that training.
According to Truitt, North Carolina students are now showing more improvement on state testing than their peers in many other states. She also said the Perquimans County Schools are “outpacing the state” when it comes to improving test scores.
“In Perquimans County 31 percent of eighth-graders were at or above proficiency (in subject matter) at the beginning of the school year,” Truitt said. “Currently that number has increased to 51 percent above proficiency.”
She noted that second-graders in the Perquimans district also went from 31 percent proficiency in reading and math at the beginning of the year to 51 percent now. And first-graders increased from 29 percent proficient to 60 percent proficient in the same subjects.
“Kindergarten students made the largest increases (in math and reading), going from 22 percent to 64 percent statewide,” Truitt said. “Perquimans County is outpacing the state. I want to thank you for your district’s commitment to this.”
Perquimans County School Superintendent Dr. Tanya Turner, who introduced Truitt, also highlighted the district’s accomplishments during the 2021-22 school year. She also had a big announcement for the event’s attendees.
“For the past two years school districts across the state have had the opportunity to apply for a lottery-funded grant award for new school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements,” Turner said. “Approximately $700 million has been awarded to about 35 school districts across the state. The Perquimans County school district has become one of the proud recipients of a $36.9 million grant to build a new intermediate school.”
Turner described the grant as a game-changer for the school district.
“We are deeply grateful to Catherine Truitt and her team for recognizing there is life on the east side of (Interstate) 95,” she said.