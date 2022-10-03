Truitt visits GOP

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt addresses the Perquimans County Republican Party, guests and county school officials during an event at the Crawfish Shack, Tuesday, Sept. 27. Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner (right) was among the local school officials in attendance.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

More than 50 Perquimans County Republicans, their guests and county school officials gathered under twinkling lights and flowered chandeliers at Winfall’s Crawfish Shack last week to welcome North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.

Truitt, a registered Republican, was scheduled to tour Perquimans County Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and was invited to address the group the night before by Perquimans GOP Chairman Tim Brinn.