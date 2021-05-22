“The United States Navy Department has loaned to North Carolina the torpedo boat Dupont now at the Charleston navy yard. This is to be used by the naval militia of North Carolina and will soon be transferred to … North Carolina waters….” The News & Observer, May 29, 1910.
In May 1910, the USS Du Pont (TB-7) began a new chapter in her maritime military service when the naval militia of North Carolina assumed command of the Porter-class torpedo boat.
Recommissioned as a training ship for the several divisions of naval reservists in the state, the Du Pont served the next year in various posts, and with distinction, on North Carolina’s inland waterways.
Launched in March 1897, the Du Pont was completed just prior to the Spanish-American War, carrying dispatches, and patrolling the waters around Key West and Santiago, Cuba. However, in the years leading up to her commission with the naval reserve in North Carolina, the Du Pont spent much of her time stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, with the Reserve Torpedo Flotilla.
By June 1910, the Du Pont was already serving in North Carolina waters, arriving at her temporary home port of New Bern later that month. During the summer, reserve crews proudly sailed their U.S. torpedo boat, conducting maneuvers and training exercises, and making stopovers in ports such as Morehead City, Hertford and Washington.
The officers and men of Elizabeth City’s 5th Division Naval Reserves took command of the ship in late July, sailing the Du Pont on their annual cruise to New Bern just in time to celebrate the city’s bicentennial. The July 14th issue of the Raleigh News and Observer reported on this opportune occasion for the Elizabeth City unit, stating how the trip would make for “a remarkable and creditable showing by the local company.”
The Du Pont would go on to participate in at least one other commemorative act while in service in North Carolina. On Jan. 6, 1911, some 3,000 people convened on the recently completed Adams Creek Canal, to celebrate the latest addition to the state’s ever-growing intercoastal waterway. One of nearly 60 vessels ferrying those invited for the occasion, the New Berne Weekly Journal’s Jan. 10th coverage of the Du Pont reported her carrying “the Naval Brigade from Oriental an(d) many guests.”
The end of the torpedo boat’s duty with the N.C. Naval Militia came later in the spring of 1911. In February, she received a routine service inspection from the command of the Charleston Navy Yard and left New Bern for repairs in South Carolina two months later.
By October 1911, the Du Pont was sent to the naval station in Newport, Rhode Island until the start of World War I. Men of the Elizabeth City naval reserve unit were scheduled to sail the Du Pont on their annual cruise between July 19th and 26th that year.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle.