RALEIGH — Rioters intent on looting North Carolina businesses will face stiffer penalties after a new law takes effect later this year.

Legislation targeting “rebellion, insurrection and terrorism” will become law without the signature of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, he said in a statement. Both chambers of the General Assembly passed what has become known as the “riot bill,” and the six Democrats voting for it in the House of Representatives signaled a veto override was imminent should the governor choose a previously used route.