Edenton Town Council is moving ahead with the formation of several committees.
During the committee meeting Monday, June 22, Councilor Hackney High, who leads the administrative committee, received the Council’s approval to start meeting the 12 applicants for the Young Folks Committee.
The committee is to consist of adults 40 and younger. Its goal is to help the town find a way to attract and keep younger people in Edenton.
The Human Relations Committee, which was hinted at in council’s Statement of Solidarity released at the June 9 meeting, will also go forward.
Council accepted High’s proposal to seek input on the formation of the committee and its tasks from Dr. Valerie Batts, founder of VISION, a company that trains and consults clients to become catalysts for change and effectively engage all people in the deep, challenging, and rewarding work of authentic inclusion, personally and within their organizations and communities.
Batts, an Edenton resident, spoke at the Racism Defeats Democracy March on Friday, June 19. Several council members who attended the march noted that she could be a great asset in addressing the issues the committee will face.
After Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton gave an update on the timeline for high school construction — the last item on the administrative committee’s agenda, High thanked Lead for NC Fellow Saoirse Scott for her work with the town. Her last day with the town will be June 30.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings presented her a gift bag. He and other council members chimed in throughout the meeting as to how they appreciated Scott’s work.
One project she worked on is the sale of town-owned property in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment District. council approved starting the upset bid process for 136 E. Albemarle St. The bidders lives in the Washington, DC, area and are long-time visitors to Edenton.
They would like to restore the home and move in when they retire in a few years, they said as they joined the meeting via Zoom teleconferencing.
During the Public Works Committee meeting, Anthony Roper, an engineer with SEPI, discussed Phase 1 of the stormwater assessment project.
He noted that Phase 1 is complete. The final phase, Phase 2, will start in July.
So far, they have found that the stormwater system is mostly original, but overall is in good condition in the areas they mapped. The areas mapped included the properties along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, West Queen Street and the area near the Peanut Drive industrial area.
Public works director Corey Gooden noted that he felt the areas mapped during Phase 1 would given the town a good sense of how the assessment system worked. The really challenging areas will be mapped during Phase 2.
When completed the project will give the public works department a complete map of the town’s stormwater system that can be assessed by a tablet or computer. It will rate parts of the system so Gooden and his staff can prioritize future repairs, so they can be proactive rather than reactive to problems.
In other matters, council held a public hearing on the budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21. No one spoke at the hearing. The council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 30 to approve the budget. Prior to the vote, Council’s Finance Committee will meet on Friday, June 26, with Chief Henry King to go over the police department’s proposed budget.
The council also approved several budget amendments to the general fund and airport fund.