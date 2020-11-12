Monday’s five-hour plus Hertford Town Council meeting offered much which will be covered in future editions of the Perquimans Weekly.
Front and center for the moment, council approved seven people to serve on the Town’s Waterfront Advisory Board:
- Marvin Sutton, a member of the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board
- Ebony Elliott, of Hertford, who is active and knowledgeable of town affairs
- Sara Winslow, a native of Hertford, has decades of experience in state marine regulations.
- Tommy Harrell, a native of Hertford, with extensive experience in construction/development and design/code enforcement
- Art Hunnicut brings business and real estate development
- Sandy Anderson has 30 years of experience in IT in the US Senate, recently relocated from Annapolis, MD
- Larry Sandeen, a Coast Guard Academy graduate, with experience in marine waste water management and working with small business owners.
Advisory Board is responsible for providing input into the potential future development of Hertford’s waterfront. First meeting is Nov. 16 via Zoom and will be open to the public.
In other news, 57 properties, which meet the following criteria decided by the town council of being uninhabited and have owed taxes for more than three years, have been identified to go to Zacheaus Legal Services for resolution pending final confirmation with the Perquimans County Tax Office.
The county commissioners are meeting with ZLS on the Nov. 16 to consider using the company to collect the past due taxes.
Other items council discussed:
- S-Bridge Concept plan
- Meads MHP Paving
- C.A.R.E.S. Act Fund Plan
- Forgivness policy with regard to utilities
- Longevity pay for employees/call bonus for firemen
- Noise on Edenton Road/Ballahack Road
- Surplus items
- Census and voting Update
- And a letter from Town Hall responding to local businessman Tony Riddick