Dark skies approach as Isaias invades, but here’s the latest update about the Confederate monument on the county courthouse grounds.
At the behest of Hertford Town Council after a council discussion July 13, Town Manager Pam Hurdle drafted a letter to be sent to the county commission in mid July.
Letter states, “The Town of Hertford’s Town Council has discussed and voted to request the removal of the Confederate monument from its current location on the courthouse green. This is a delicate time for all of us and the voice and observance of the citizens should be recognized and honored. The Town Council realizes and understands the severity of the request, but sincerely wishes the Board of Commissioners will contemplate the request.”
County Commission met to discuss the matter July 20, the same day Hurdle’s letter was received by the commission.
No decision has been made about the future of the monument, but commissioners are considering all options.
Monday, County Manager Frank Heath said the commission is working on the matter and that there will be more information available soon about the monument.
Cost to remove the statue is but one avenue being explored. Heath said he didn’t expect the cost to remove the 13-foot statue to be inexpensive.
Commissioners Joseph Hoffler and Fondella Leigh expressed displeasure in no uncertain terms as to what they think the monument symbolizes.
Commissioners Alan Lennon, Charles Woodard, Kyle Jones and Wallace Nelson made different points in favor of preserving the monument, perhaps at its current location, but also exploring ways to make its history more complete. Woodard made an impassioned speech about history and suggested that Union monument be moved to the courthouse where the Confederate monument stands as a way to bond together Black and White people.
Though the 110-year old monument dedicated in 1910 to African-American Union troops is on private property located at the corner of Hyde and King streets, the county is pursuing a $60,000 grant to pay for necessary repairs among other things associated with Hertford’s Civil War heritage.
The county has not spent any money for maintenance of the Confederate monument that was dedicated 106 years ago in 1913 by Hertford’s chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on the courthouse green. County has mowed the grass and paid $1,500 for a brick walkway by the monument that connects it with the other monuments in front of the courthouse.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
Recently, Pasquotank’s Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to move the monument and have the board’s Special Projects Committee determine where it will go. That board is expected to meet next month.
Edenton is exploring options as to what to do, if anything, about the Confederate monument at the end of South Broad Street.