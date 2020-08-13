Town Council Discusses Waterfront, ABC Board Appointment

By the time our valued subscribers read the news about Monday’s Hertford Town Council meeting, it may be a bit different as council opted to recess that multi-hour meeting to Tuesday night rather than burning the midnight oil.
Because of press deadlines, more on these matters will appear in a future edition of the Perquimans Weekly.
Still, here’s some of what’s being discussed this week among council members at the town’s community center where the sound quality can be poor at times, particularly when compared to Zoom meetings posted to Facebook earlier this year.
During citizen’s concerns, Tim Brinn of Front Street issued forth a call to action that began with seeking answers about any progress Town Hall has made to make sure that plans for the West Hertford Historic District move forward rather than collecting dust in a file cabinet. A plan was approved by the state historic preservation office for Hertford to hire a firm and begin the process of documenting historic significance of this area.
Brinn noted the time, money and volunteer work that got that plan approved in 2019 but the clock seems to have stopped. Back in 1998, it took two years to do all the work and many volunteer hours.
Brinn also said while property value has increased countywide, the same can not be said of Hertford which lost $15 million in value last year because of distressed housing and other factors. He spoke of the citizens’ support for the 18 percent property tax increase to balance the budget, but added that town needs to help itself by taking control of the blight which affects property values.
Also, Brinn said Missing Mill park is not being used, but the state has resources available to revive the park’s usefulness.
Though the sound quality transmitting Murielle Harmon’s speech was poor, no one could doubt her passion for defending her Front Street neighborhood from those knaves who disparage it.
Sara Winslow of Phelps Street spoke of the public challenge to receive notification regarding when council meetings take place as well as meeting agendas, which are often missing in action.
Though council meetings are broadcast via Zoom, Winslow said she attended Monday’s meeting in person because the sound quality of recent meetings has been so poor that few members of the viewing public can understand what councilors are saying, even when they use a microphone.
Lenora Brown spoke of matters involving property covenants between Town Hall and First Baptist Church. Council approved a one-year extension on the matter.
In other matters, council discussed for proposals to initiate planning efforts to develop a Community Plan and a more detailed plan for public improvements on the northern riverfront. In June, Town of Hertford was awarded a $145,200 grant from the US Department of Agriculture to formulate a plan to develop the waterfront.
Councilman Frank Norman said neither he nor council had a chance to read the recently released changes to the RFP, so he challenged the need to approve it without further review.
Supported by Councilman Quentin Jackson, Norman contended that if the document was pushed through supported by majority, that the measure would be unfair, lacks integrity and is the wrong thing to do for any council. He described council’s majority and its supporters as an “oligarchy – a few people controlling the whole town.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges calmly listed the changes he made to the RFP, which appear to be grammatical in nature and minor in scope.
After much discussion back and forth, council opted to table the matter for further discussion.
In other business, council has to choose who will be appointed or reappointed to fill Joseph Hoffler’s seat on the ABC Board. Hoffler’s term ends in August, but he can continue to serve until the council appoints someone to fill that slot.
Hoffler has indicated his interest in being reappointed to the board, a move that drew fire from Jackson and Norman.
In April, Jackson and Town Manager Pam Hurdle were appointed to the ABC Board – thus expanding Board’s membership from 3 to 5 seats, plus the store’s general manager, Don Keaton.
In May, Hoffler penned an essay published in the Perquimans Weekly’s editorial page that slammed Jackson’s appointment to the board.
“For 57 years, the Hertford ABC Board successfully operated with only 3 Board members. Why Councilman Jackson decided he needed to be on the ABC Board remains to be seen,” Hoffler wrote. “Increasing the Hertford ABC Board to 5 members is a total waste of resources and money. The ABC Board membership of three is very sufficient. By adding two more members, the Town of Hertford will reduce the money it gets from the ABC Board, as their compensation will be paid from profits, which will reduce the amount of money that the town receives from the ABC Board.”
At the time of Jackson’s appointment, Hodges said Jackson is knowledgeable about the ABC Board’s operations and finances, has already been studying the ABC Laws and Rules book along with previous audits and budgets for some time.
Norman said council should review the applications and interview the applicants before appointing anyone to the board.
Council tabled any decision on the matter for further review.