Town Council Embraces Unity, Division, Chaos

Citizens watching Monday’s multi-hour Hertford Town Council meeting witnessed a wide array of topics being discussed, heated rhetoric, petition passions and disturbing images.
Though sound quality was a factor during the meeting conducted via Zoom at the Community Center, more than 60 viewers tuned in to learn more about a recently awarded grant, the Tahoe’s fate and much more.
Council unanimously approved painting Black Lives Matter on King St. between Stokes Avenue and Hyde Park St. by a vote of 5-0.
Council unanimously approved making Juneteenth a paid Town holiday by a vote of 5-0.
Council requested the Town Manager to draft a letter to the County requesting removal of the Confederate monument from the Courthouse grounds by a vote of 4-1. Council will probably vote on the actual letter content during its formal session in August.
Council voted 3-2 to sell the Tahoe, a vehicle that has drawn fire from many quarters who claim Councilman Quentin Jackson used it as his personal vehicle when he was serving as mayor pro tem.
Monday’s marathon session lasted until 3 a.m. Tuesday, just a couple of hours before the songbirds begin chirping at sunrise to greet the kayak/surfers as they wake, check the wind and waves.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges gets the first word about this lengthy council meeting, that like many others, stands as tribute to the fortitude of the mind, body and soul to serve the public.
“I appreciate the outpouring of concern from the public as to my physical well-being. I would like to assure everyone I am more than capable of going the distance as a Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem. Thank you for your kind words and I look forward to continuing to serve you for the next 3.5 years,” he said.
Every now and then during the meeting, someone drew lewd images on the screen for everyone to see – just one of the many highlights during the virtual circus. Then there was the background/screenshot that featured a trio of KKK members dressed in hooded white uniforms shocked and awed viewers while later, a couple of talented break-dancing peanuts showed a few grooving moves reminiscent of the 80s’ movie Breakin’ when rapper Ice T held the mic.
On that note, let’s get this jamming turntable of topics started with Councilman Frank Norman who chastised Mayor Earnell Brown for placing approval of the minutes’ line item within the consent portion of the agenda. Norman’s contention was that rather than place this item within the consent agenda, this line item should be in a separate portion of the agenda in case there was any discussion about whether to approve sets of meeting notes dating back to March. After much debate, the meeting minutes between March and April were approved by council.
In other business, Jimmy Rodgers of the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Office made a presentation about a $145,000 grant awarded to Town Hall to plan to develop the waterfront. After much debate and discussion, council approved a budget amendment allocating $51,000 in matching funds toward the project.
According to the grant application, the grant will be used to prepare a community master plan including the expansion and improvement of businesses in Hertford, in particular along the northern riverfront, but also in the historic downtown, along the main route into the historic downtown (Church Street), the edges of NC 17, and the gateway to the historic downtown at NC 17 and Church Street. It will also be used to conduct public input sessions as part of a Community Master Plan.
This plan is critical to the success of community revitalization efforts because community support and community benefits including job creation must be integrated into the overall strategy, according to the grant application.
Pledged matching funds of $51,000 was a point of contention for Jackson and Norman for various reasons.
Rodgers said council has the option to scale back the scope of the grant’s plans so as the Town could pay when pursuing this project.
Jackson made it a Black and White/rich and poor matter as he hammered home how council should be more interested in improving King Street Park rather than the waterfront.
Norman insisted how unfair it is that money initially pledged to that park was instead being used to underwrite waterfront development planning.
Both councilmen asserted that they were left out of the grant writing process, discussions, decisions and planning associated with securing the USDA grant.
Hodges noted that Jackson and Norman had ample notice and opportunity to get engaged in the project, but chose not to do so. Hodges defended the grant saying plans to develop the waterfront would be an economic boost to town that would pay dividends to all citizens.
Jackson said local businessman Tony Riddick, who later gave a speech about the negative effects of gentrification during the citizens concerns portion of the meeting, should have been consulted about discussions about any plans to potentially develop the town’s waterfront.
During citizen’s concerns portion of the meeting, Riddick said any plans to develop the waterfront would raise property values, thus forcing longtime residents who couldn’t afford higher taxes out of their homes.
According to documents from the county’s Tax Administrator office, Riddick, who owns several rental properties in Hertford, owes several thousands of dollars in back taxes and fees.
Riddick denounced Hodges’ backroom dealings with regard to the waterfront grant process and called for his resignation from council.
Supporters of waterfront development have long insisted that the project is not aimed at gentrification, but instead improving the town’s waterfront for all citizens.
Norman said waterfront development in places like Detroit and Charlotte has not brought the economic salvation that developers have sold to various municipal governments.
Later during citizen’s comments, Vera Riddick admonished the mayor for being a traitor to her race by siding with two White councilmen – Hodges and Jerry Mimlitsch – who along with the mayor, voted to approve Black Lives Matter on a town street and make Juneteenth a holiday for town workers.
In a stoic face, Brown listened with the patience of Job as Vera Riddick criticized her performance as mayor, saying she is being “used” by outsiders rather than supporting causes endorsed by the town’s Black majority – a position strongly echoing Jackson’s numerous filibusters. Her comments served as a bookend to the fierce war of words waged between councilmen over King Street Park versus waterfront development.
On the flip side, Sara Winslow of Front Street presented a petition to council calling for Jackson and Norman to change their conduct, but if that doesn’t improve, asks for their resignations. Organized by Friends for the Best of Hertford, the petition drive that started more than a week ago has gained 347 signatures.
Jackson denounced the petition and said he represents thousands of people living in Hertford who support him.
During citizen’s comments and again later in the meeting, Jackson admonished Hodges for an editorial that appeared in July 9 edition of the Perquimans Weekly – “Mayor Pro Tem Response” to U-MAD (Uptown-Making A Difference – a group organized to defend Jackson and Norman). Hodges wrote a scathing editorial denouncing Jackson and Norman’s antics in response to an editorial that was published alongside a column authored by Lawrence Jackson (U-MAD Rejects Petition/July 9) that is highly critical of Town Hall.
Many times, Hodges and Mimlitsch countered Jackson and Norman’s heated rhetoric as the meeting dragged on long past midnight.
Much like movie Breakin’ needed a sequel, Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, more stories about these topics will appear in a future editions of the Perquimans Weekly.