Town Council Moves Closer to Adopting a Budget

Hertford Town Council’s ongoing multi-hour marathon budget deliberations have been often been heated contentious, but the end result remains the same – put the town’s finances in order for fiscal year 2020/21.
Council is working through the draft budget proposal of more than $9.6 million that increases spending by at least $2.6 million – if there are no modifications – from last year’s budget of around $7 million.
In order to fund the draft budget at the current level – no modifications – Town Hall would need to raise the funds necessary to generate $2.6 million more in revenue, according to the budget proposal.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said fiscal change, perhaps painful, is necessary to maintain local control.
“The reason we’re looking at such drastic changes is if we don’t make them and fall below the minimum fund balance mandated by the NC Department of State Treasurer Local Government Commission, the State can actually take over the town and mandate the changes they believe are required. At that point there would be no local input into the process – we’d be at the complete mercy of the state,” he said.
Council’s Travel and Training budget has been reduced from $35K to $10K, but rather than lose the reader by going line by line through the budget to uncover the changes, the Perquimans Weekly adopted a Rolling Stone magazine question-and-answer approach with Hodges to preparing this article.
“Pro Tem Hodges’s response is thorough and informative to the citizens, in terms of the complexities we face to resolve Hertford’s revenue vs expenditures issues moving forward,” Mayor Earnell Brown said. “I am very happy and impressed with his analytical abilities, his gift to articulate findings and his unselfish desire to help our town.”
Hodges offered a lot of reassuring answers that should give our readers insight into how Town Council is preparing a budget.
Perquimans Weekly: Has council gotten closer to closing the $2.6 million gap? Yes. The Governing Body portion of the budget alone has been reduced by nearly $300,000, although our budget is likely to go back up somewhat to cover a few priority capital outlay items.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle recommended shelving most of the capital outlay and capital improvement requests across all the rest of the departments, and with those changes we’re getting closer. Council is meeting this week to make the final revenue and expenditure adjustments.
Does a property tax/utility rate increase look likely? If so, how much? Balancing a budget is both art and science. The science part is easy – you just add up the numbers and if they don’t work you make adjustments until they do. The art part is figuring out how to increase revenues without unduly burdening one group of citizens over another, and how to cut costs without preventing a department from doing its job.
What I can tell you as a matter of fact is our current funding model, wherein we supplement our general fund by charging high electric rates while making no reinvestment in our water and sewer infrastructure, is completely unsustainable.
We must change course or risk becoming insolvent as a government or suffering a critical infrastructure failure with no ability to fix it.
In deliberating this change we are considering every available option, not just in the way of increasing taxes and utility rates, but also in renegotiating agreements with Perquimans County and the Town of Winfall and reexamining whether we can continue to provide all of our current services moving forward.
My personal philosophy with regard to taxes is we need to try to stay even or below the surrounding towns in the region to continue to attract new residents and businesses.
Our problems are not just a function of past poor decisions or an increasing poverty rate, but also a declining population of residents and businesses who form the tax base we need to keep rates affordable.
The challenge here is figuring out how to continue to invest in quality of life improvements like parks and other activities for our young people, as well as in development activities that will bring jobs to the Town and more money to our residents’ wallets.
If we’re to achieve this goal more grant funding and potentially more low interest, low payment loans will have to be part of the equation.
Utilities Rates:
All that said, utility rate increases are what keep me up at night. We are already near the ceiling of what many of our most at-risk residents can afford to pay, and yet we’re struggling to even cover the costs of doing business in our water and sewer departments.
Although our residents often refer to their high “light bills”, the reality is a huge part of their monthly bill (particularly for our senior citizens) goes to loan payments in the water and sewer departments.
I’ve spent literally hundreds of hours studying the problem, including building computer models to assess the impact of various rate increases on our residents’ budgets, and there is no realistic scenario in which we don’t have to raise rates in the water and sewer departments.
Last Tuesday night Council received a presentation from the North Carolina Rural Water Association which came to the same conclusion: if we don’t significantly increase revenue in the water and sewer departments we will likely be unable to operate our system at all within just a few years.
So the question is not if we have to raise rates, but how we do so in such a way as to reduce the impact on our most vulnerable citizens to the maximum extent possible. To do this we need to make some combination of the following adjustments:
- Reduce our reliance on utilities to offset budget deficits in the general fund. (The general fund is what pays for Council, Town Administration, Streets, Police, and Fire, amongst others.) The only way to achieve this is through a combination of tax increases and spending cuts.
- Implement a graduated rate schedule by class of user for electric, water, and sewer services. In the electric department we’re actually losing money on what’s called peak demand charges, which is an elevated rate businesses pay for heavy electricity usage during peak load times. In the water and sewer departments we’re charging our residents the same base fee and rate as our institutional users consuming 10x the amount of water per month, which means our residents are paying 2.5x the price per gallon as our heavy users. Complicating matters is the fact that the Town is our own customer in some of these cases (like when the water and sewer departments buy the electricity needed to operate the plants) so increasing rates in one department can actually reduce revenue in another. All this is in addition to the affordability problem for many of our residents; every increase will inevitably reduce the number of customers who can afford to pay their bill, which in turn blunts the impact of a rate increase. All of this complexity is why I’m spending so many hours constructing and tuning computer models – we can’t cut these departments because they desperately need to increase expenditures to stay functional for years to come, so all we can do is figure out ways to reduce the impact to our residents as much as possible.
- We absolutely must chase more grant funding for everything from parks to commercial development to infrastructure upgrades to police and fire department equipment upgrades. Until we grow our population and businesses there is simply no other way to continue to improve our Town.
There was talk of adjusting council salaries – does council/mayor pay stay the same? Yes.
Will Historic Hertford Inc., receive any money?
That’s a hot button issue for the Board to decide at a future date. I think what’s important to all of us is that HHI acknowledge its critical role in the aforementioned grant funding solicitation process.
HHI is the designated 501©(3) (i.e., nonprofit) for the Town’s Main Street program, which should be a major funding conduit for economic improvement activities in the Town. Again, I reference the previous comments on needing jobs and businesses to help our residents and Government pay the bills.
However we’ve seen a diminishing benefit from this arrangement over time which we can ill afford if we’re to turn the Town around.
Any funding we provide HHI needs to be with an expected return on investment (ROI) in terms of real dollars, not just in special events like the Grand Illumination or plays at the Carolina Moon theater.
These latter items are certainly important and valued by our residents, but the bottom line is we need more from the Main Street part of HHI.