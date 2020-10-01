Town Council: based on recent events – shootings, county Board of Elections matters – obviously there is no space left over to regurgitate the back and forth discussion this week regarding a recent meeting, so let’s do this to keep the reader informed.
And since transcribing two hours worth of badly recorded notes from a Zoom meeting – on my own time – is something less than desirable, here is the latest update, the Cliff Notes version, about council’s affairs.
Regarding the $40 million HUD project that council turned down by a 3-2 vote, the majority had strong opinions about why this multi-unit apartment complex would be bad for Hertford.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges presented a case that said tackling this project, even if the town were awarded the grants to pursue it, would a financial disaster.
Mayor Earnell Brown explained her reasons as to why a project like this is not good for anyone, particularly the people who would living in the project. Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch voiced much the same displeasure about the project.
In contrast, councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman were strong proponents for the project. Jackson said a project this size would help Hertford grow economically because there would be more people in town.
Norman echoed much the same sentiment and added that more people would lower utility rates.
In other news, council approved plans to initiate a contract with Rivers and Associates to formulate a plan to develop the riverfront. Rivers & Associates is a 100-year-old engineering firm with expertise in public and private clients, landscape architecture, and surveying.
Also, opening the bids for the Tahoe were accepted at the Community Center this week, but there is no word as yet who, if anyone, has bought the vehicle known to many.
And, Jackson is spearheading an effort to save 30 people from having their utility service cut off because they haven’t been paying for the last four months – blame state policies associated with COVID-19 pandemic Though people didn’t have to pay, that didn’t mean their bills went away.
Jackson and Town Hall are working on a way to set up a payment plan to keep the power on for these customers.
Lastly, Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell has resigned.