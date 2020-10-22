Town Council Tackles Tough Issues

Mayor Earnell Brown made many attempts to keep Hertford Town Council’s 4-hour meeting moving forward and on track as council dealt with a laundry list of items.
Here are some of the many highlights from council’s October 12 meeting.
Brown announced that she has reached out Congressman Greg Murphy’s office and the NC Department of Transportation’s management to repair Church Street, from highway 17 to the small bridge.
“This is the gateway into Hertford. The road is in very poor condition and does not give a good impression of our town,” she said. “NCDOT’s plan is to pave the entire length of Church Street at the completion of the new ‘S’ Bridge construction. Target date is one year, in 2021. We need an immediate fix.”
Brown also said speed bumps have been installed on King Street to the east and west of Stokes Drive.
“These are for the safety of our children,” she said.
During citizen’s concerns, Murielle Harmon of Front Street noted that with the Town’s utility billing being outsourced, that could create problems when someone receives a shut-off notice.
Councilman Frank Norman noted that no one should be disconnected from utilities unless they receive a bill in the mail.
Also during citizen’s concerns, local businessman Tony Riddick accused Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges of misrepresentation on matters regarding a myriad of issues that have gained space on the Perquimans Weekly’s editorial pages. Hodges did not respond to Riddick’s assertions.
Rather than rehash Hodges and Riddick’s parry and thrust as they fence with their opinions on these ongoing matters, see these links to know more about where they stand on matters:
Riddick also criticized council’s decision not to pursue the possible development of a 245 residential unit federal Housing and Urban Development housing complex.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, Riddick asserted that the housing complex would’ve created jobs and served as a safety net for more and more people who have fallen behind economically, particularly in these trying times.
Also, Riddick noted that council should not sacrifice safety by making budget cuts to the police department.
Connie Brothers of Willow Street called for council to honor Dr. Minnie Taylor, now deceased, with a proclamation honoring her service to the community as a home economics extension agent with 30 years of service to the county.
Essentially in 1984, Mayor Bill Cox in conjunction with Town Council proclaimed March 4 as Minnie B. Taylor Day. Fast forward to the present, council plans to renew its commitment to Taylor by making March 4, 2021 Minnie B. Taylor Day.
In other business, council had a lengthy discussion as to how to allocate more than $143,000 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds.
Mayor Brown suggested that a portion of the money be allocated towards local businesses who are struggling and Town Hall departments who need to plug budget holes because of costs incurred because of the coronavirus.
Jackson favored allocating the money more to the people who may be suffering more than businesses.
Hodges said unless there is a valid covid related reason, the federal government does not allow the funds to be used to shore up local government budget shortfalls.
Hodges said he is in favor of allocating the entire $69K to our small businesses that were ordered to close or reduce operations because of COVID.
Norman contended the Town “could not afford” to give that amount to our businesses.
Council voted 4-1 (Hodges against) to use $73K of the roughly $143K available for Town governmental expenses.
Council agreed to decide how to allocate the remaining $69K at the next meeting in order to gather input from businesses.
In other news, council discussed the sale of the Town’s Tahoe.
Long story short, council approved a resolution to sell the vehicle on eBay rather than just accept the highest sealed bid.
“The original resolution was for the Tahoe to be sold via eBay but through a miscommunication it was listed on GovDeals instead (where it did not sell),” Hodges said. “The Tahoe was subsequently advertised as a sealed bid sale but did not reach the minimum bid amount needed to balance the budget. We discovered the miscommunication issue last month and the Tahoe is now being listed on eBay where hopefully it will sell for at least $40K.”
Also, council agreed to plans to upgrade a job listing seeking a new town clerk from part-time to full-time. Person hired would be paid between $34-38K annually.
Councilman Norman insisted that the position that there be “guardrails” put in place where the clerk serves the governing board, not serve as an administrative assistant to the mayor.
Mayor fired back that the clerk does not serve as her administrative assistant. On that note, council put on hold any plans to hire an administrative assistant for Town Hall.
And council grappled with what to do about utility customers who are at risk for shut-off notices Oct. 22 because of not paying the bills since March because of state directives regarding COVID-19.
Jackson and Hodges agreed that something needs to be done before the matter gets out of hand; people either get too far behind on their bills or those people who aren’t going to pay at all.
Jackson said 53 utility customers are at risk – it’s been since March when utility bills were put on hold because of the pandemic.
Norman said it’s wrong to cut off utilities during the holiday season that starts in November with Thanksgiving, particularly during a pandemic. Also, Norman said cutting off utilities would be punishing students for parental mishaps – not paying the bill.
Council agreed that if customers have made a good faith effort to pay and have worked out plans to pay past due bills, then they would be extended an additional 30 more days before utilities would be shut off. Other folks who have been contacted, but not responded should brace for shut-offs.
During council’s concerns portion of the meeting, Jackson said he wants to change Hyde Park Avenue to Black Lives Matter Avenue. He’s going to draft a letter asking for input from citizens who live on Hyde Park Avenue, who will be affected if the street name changes, to speak to council before any decision is made.
In July, council approved painting Black Lives Matter on King St. between Stokes Ave. and Hyde Park St. by a vote of 5-0, but issues arose that ended those plans.
Also, Jackson reported that he’s heard complaints about a strong odor of marijuana permeating Town Hall from time to time. He said the smell stays in the hall a long time so much so that employees are getting sick.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle said citizens who come in to do business with the town have noted the smell as have employees who are complaining about it, perhaps causing them headaches.
“The aroma stays in the hallway a long time – it is that strong,” she said.
Source of the smell was not mentioned during the meeting. Hurdle said she’s had discussions about it with the police chief. Next time it occurs, Hurdle said she is going to contact the police department.
In a past council meeting, Jackson accused the mayor of smoking marijuana; statements made in open session that have become part of public record.
During the Oct. 12 meeting, Jackson offered this disclaimer when bringing up the smell of marijuana in Town Hall – “I’m not talking about the mayor… I’m not accusing you. It has nothing to do with you.”
No one on council responded to Jackson’s mention of the marijuana matter.
Afterward, the Perquimans Weekly reached out for a statement from Brown who said as to the smell of marijuana, she can’t control people coming and going from the building who may be bringing the smell in.
Lastly, Jackson and Norman apologized to Town Manager Hurdle for remarks made during a past meeting about her job performance.