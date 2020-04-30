Town Expands ABC Board

Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Town Council disagree on changes made to expand the membership of the ABC Board.
By a council vote of 4-1, Councilman Quentin Jackson and Town Manager Pam Hurdle were recently appointed to the ABC Board – thus expanding Board’s membership from 3 to 5 seats, plus the store’s general manager, Don Keaton.
Mayor Pro tem Ashley Hodges along with Councilmen Jerry Mimlitsch, Frank Norman and Jackson voiced their support in favor of the appointments while Brown was the dissenting vote. Hurdle was appointed as an ex-officio member of the board.
Regulated by state law, the ABC Board is responsible for hiring decisions and oversight of affairs of the liquor store that provides a steady stream of revenue to Town coffers.
ABC Store is located on town property, though the contents of the store belong to the state. Board meetings are public, allowing citizens to voice concerns.
Brown said the ABC store is one of Hertford’s dependable revenue sources – 100% of their net profits go into the Hertford General Fund. She said there is no need to change a system that isn’t broken.
“I found no need to change the dynamics of the existing ABC Board,” she said. “They have been functioning in an efficient and responsible manner, consistently contributing to the much needed Hertford revenues. I did not find it a value added or warranted to first, induct a fifth ABC Board position then support a self-nomination (Councilman Jackson) to fill that position.”
Hodges shared his reasons for expanding ABC Board.
“ABC Store profits constitute an important part of the Town of Hertford’s budget each year, so it’s logical to pay close attention to how the store is administered,” he said. “Clearly the current Board has done a great job building the business and generating revenue – if I recall correctly our store is actually the third highest grossing store in our region.”
Terms of two members of the ABC Board expire in August: Chairman Michael Hare and Joseph Hofler.
Board member Todd Tilley’s term expires in October 2022.
“When Council increased the ABC Board size from 3 to 5 it provided the opportunity for more input while still allowing existing members to maintain the majority vote. The move made sense to me as a low-impact way to put any real or perceived issues to rest,” Hodges said.
Brown said as mayor, she is trying to work with the council through a “prepared and informed decision making process” but this last minute decision to appoint new members to the ABC Board runs counter to that approach.
“The proper way would have been to present the council with a proposal as to why there was a need to increase the ABC Board and allow the ABC Chair to come to a Town Council meeting and comment,” she said. “If the council then decided to add another seat(s) there would have been the opportunity to consider who could bring the most value to the ABC Board. The Town Manager was appointed the ex-officio of the ABC Board, therefore providing a Hertford Town Council presence.”
Brown said the manner in which this appointment process was undertaken makes her uncomfortable.
“The fact that the current ABC General Manager (Don Keaton) is planning to retire and the ABC Board is about to replace him made me very uncomfortable with the hurried way in which this was presented and executed,” she said.
Brown said she has seen no evidence of transparency lacking in the existing ABC Board’s operations.
Hodges said current and previous council members and town officials have at times felt communication between the ABC Board and Town was not as timely or transparent as it could or should have been.
As to Jackson’s appointment, Hodges said Jackson is knowledgeable about the ABC Board’s operations and finances.
“Councilman Jackson has already been studying the nearly 1,000-page ABC Laws and Rules book along with our previous audits and budgets for some time and I believe he will be a well-informed vote on the Board,” he said. “My vote was an act of faith in his ability to engage with his new colleagues on the ABC Board in a respectful and value-added way even in times of disagreement. I know he understands the significance of the trust Council has placed in him by supporting his appointment and I’m committed to providing accountability for he and all the other members of the ABC Board as needed. I believe we will see our ABC Store continue to grow and prosper moving forward.”
Perquimans Weekly reached out to Jackson for comment, but he did not respond.
Brown offered praise for the operations and decisions of the Board that are carried out by three knowledgeable individuals with legal, financial, and municipal government experience; Todd W. Tilley, Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court; Joseph Hoffler, Perquimans County Commissioner, Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, MBA; and Michael Hare, a prominent banker. She said there is a part-time employee, who happens to be an active law enforcement, who can provide security and the ABC Board is currently in the process of hiring a new General Manager to replace the retiring Manager.
Two years ago, the present ABC Board members, signed for a $169,000, 10-year loan with the Hertford Saving Bank to renovate the ABC store, which is not their building. Brown said taking these actions shows how committed the ABC Board is to success.
“This reflects sincerity to their appointment, plus it has increased the monthly sales, thus revenues for the Town of Hertford,” Brown said.