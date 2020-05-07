Hertford Town Council released its proposed budget Monday for fiscal year 2020/21 that mentions the need for a possible tax increase.
When compared to fiscal year 2019/20 budget of more than $7 million, the draft budget proposal of more than $9.6 million increases spending by at least $2.6 million – if there are no modifications.
“The budget you are reviewing has been through zero cut drills, so please do not panic over how high the numbers are. You can and should expect them to be drastically reduced over the next week or two,” Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said in a statement issued Tuesday morning.
In order to fund the draft budget at the current level – no modifications – Town Hall would need to raise the funds necessary to generate $2.6 million more in revenue, according to the budget proposal.
Moreover, Town Manager Pam Hurdle is projecting a 94 percent collection rate on property taxes, which would generate $506,565 in revenue – down from last year’s 96 percent collection rate. Budget forecast said COVID-19 will have a larger impact on sales and use taxes – down between 20 percent and 30 percent from the previous year. Utility Franchise Tax revenue is expected to be down 1.5 percent.
Hodges said as the budget process develops, council will have intelligent conversations over tax and utility rate changes and/or fund balance usages to increase revenue.
Hodges said that consistent with council’s efforts to forge a multi-year strategic plan, council asked Hurdle to send the entirety of the department heads’ “wish lists” so that council will be fully aware of what’s not being accomplished each year due to budget limitations.
Hodges compared the wish lists to how federal budget proposals includes items known as “unfundeds” or “unfunded operational requirements.”
Hodges said normally, the town manager would work with a department head to cut their budget before it gets to council. By providing Town Hall’s wish lists from departments at the outset of fiscal deliberations, the budget process would be more transparent and efficient moving forward.
Hodges endorsed the approach as a means to prioritize spending.
“This approach gives us a backlog of capital outlay and capital improvement projects to pursue after budget season either through grants or prioritization in the next budget year,” Hodges said.
Hodges said timing is everything because in order to build the budget, council needs revenue projections which are provided by the state but delivery of those projections was delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis. He said as a result, Hurdle couldn’t construct the initial budget in time to present Tuesday (April 29), which then prevented council from getting the public a copy of the budget in time to fully review before Monday’s meeting.
Hodges said council didn’t even receive a copy of the first draft budget until Monday afternoon and he doubts that any member of council has fully digested the proposal.
Now that the draft budget has been released, Hurdle can react accordingly to making the numbers work.
“With guidance from the mayor and council as a whole, input from the public and community stakeholders, I am confident that over the next few weeks I will be able to present a balanced FY 20/21 budget that meets the most pressing issues facing our community,” Hurdle wrote in the budget she presented Monday to council.
Town Hall may see some citizen input as council discusses budget in the weeks ahead.
“Meanwhile, I would expect us to schedule several meetings this week and/or next week to work our way through the cuts,” Hodges said. “Amidst all this I’ve spent a dozen or more hours meeting 1-on-1 with everyone on Council to discuss various options for balancing the budget, and probably double those hours individually reviewing last year’s budget and the initial (pre-draft) department inputs. I know the rest of the governing board is doing the same, so I’m confident we’ll get back on track and pass a solid budget for FY20-21.”