Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown has imposed a week-long curfew to ensure the safety of citizens that started Tuesday and ends next Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Children and youth below the age of 18 are to be off the streets from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Adults 18 and over are to be off the streets from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
The exceptions are for scheduled doctor appointments and employment. Visits to the store, gas stations and to pick-up prescriptions should be done during non-curfew hours.
Brown explained her reasoning to ensure safety and protect the citizens.
“Hertford is experiencing an abundant number of recent shootings in our community,” Brown said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. “During the past 72 hours, three Hertford citizens have been shot, one in Winfall and two on King Street. One individual died from his wounds, one is in stable-critical condition and one is in critical condition. This is very serious, and we offer our condolences and prayers to the victims and their families.
The shootings are drive-bys. It is presumed that the perpetrators were not Hertford residents, however, given with the death of an innocent 9-year-old girl in Edenton, and the shooting of a one-year-old in Virginia, I believe this is the correct action to take to protect Hertford’s citizens. I am also meeting with the Hertford Police Department and the Hertford Housing Authority to develop proactive strategies to keep our citizens safe.”