Town of Hertford COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Small businesses and nonprofits across our Town are being negatively affected by the economic effects of COVID-19 and are experiencing a financial crisis as a result.
Lost income and unrecoverable expenses are causing immediate hardship for our community’s small businesses and nonprofits. These businesses support local jobs, collect sales tax revenues, pay property taxes, and otherwise contribute to our economy and tax base.
This Grant program, funded with monies from North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Organization(CNPRO)-COVID-19 Cares Act Fund, is open to qualified brick and mortar small businesses who rely on sales, retail, or revenue-generating activities to fund operations that are located within the Town of Hertford.
The community plays an important role in ensuring that our local economy survives this pandemic. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our business and try to alleviate some of the continued need caused by the forced closure of their businesses and reduced revenue.
Town Hall’s goal with COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program is to help independent small businesses and nonprofits with physical locations within the Town limits to maintain their livelihood and continue to foster a vibrant and strong community.
NCPRO provided funds in funding for this COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program Fund. The program will be administered by the Town of Hertford with a proven reputation for the revitalization of downtown and supporting small businesses. The Town of Hertford will establish guidelines that will be used to score the applications. These guidelines will be included in the grant application package.
This program is for business assistance to small for-profit businesses who rely on sales, retail, or revenue-generating activities to fund operations that have a physical location within the boundaries of the Town of Hertford.
Awards are not intended as unemployment assistance. Funds may be used for business or operational related expenses including rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, working capital, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Interested small businesses can apply for this grant by completing a short application and providing the necessary documentation. A combination checklist and scoring rubric will be used to evaluate applications. For those applications determined to be eligible for grant funds, awards will be disbursed as quickly as possible, until the fund is depleted.
Grant Amount: Depends on the number of qualified applications received. All entities that submit complete applications (with all required supporting documents) by the deadline, which meet the grant criteria, and show a 30% loss or higher related to business interruption due to COVID-19 will receive funding consideration.
Disbursements can only be made payable to the name of the business. Priority will be given to those businesses still required to be closed and/or with limited capacity restrictions. Cumulative grant assistance cannot exceed the amount of documented loss.
Application Period: November 5, 2020-December 4, 2020 (5:00 pm)
Completed Grant applications are due by Friday, December 4, 2020 at 5:00 pm. Applications received after the deadline and incomplete applications will not be considered. Applications will be scored on criteria determined by the Town of Hertford. Grants will be awarded until the fund is depleted.
The Town of Hertford staff will be available to work with applicants to assist business owners in putting together their applications.
For more information contact the Town of Hertford at 252-426-7805 or via e-mail: townadmin@townofhertfordnc.com